TOWN OF JANESVILLE
The 4800 block of County A west of Janesville is closed for a fire that destroyed a barn and threatens to do the same to a farmhouse.
Strong winds blew the fire to the nearby house, which firefighters tried to save.
Janesville Battalion Chief Ryan Murphy said firefighters tried to get to the house early on during the incident, but the heat from the wind-whipped flames kept them away.
The wind blew strongly across the hilltop where the farmstead stood, blowing thick black smoke from south to north across County A.
Later, after the fire had consumed most of the barn, firefighters shot streams of water on the house, where flames were shooting through the roof, but they could not fight the fire up close.
"We can't get crews in there, because we can't overcome the speed of the wind," Murphy said.
Siding on the house and an attached garage melted, hanging like rags blowing in the wind.
The call came in at 2:43 p.m. Monday. Several Janesville Fire Department units were joined by other departments from around the county.
At about 3:30 p.m., Murphy said no one had been injured.
There was no immediate word on the fire's cause, but observers had no doubt the strong winds were a major factor in spreading the fire from an outbuilding to the barn and then the house.
Chris Zimborski said he and his father, James Combs, were remodeling part of the house's interior when he noticed the blaze.
"I looked out the window, and it was just black smoke," Zimborski said.
Zimborski went outside and saw someone with a hose spraying the fire on the side of the barn.
Zimborski said he called to his father, asking him to call 911.
