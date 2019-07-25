JANESVILLE

A section of County A east of Janesville will be closed to through traffic until mid-October starting early Monday morning, according to a news release from the Rock County Public Works Department.

Crews will reconstruct County A from County M east to the Walworth County line.

Reconstruction includes pavement of the road and shoulders, new drainage culverts and improvements to curves, according to the release.

Access will remain open for local traffic and emergency vehicles during the closure. Detour signs will be posted for through traffic.

County A is expected to reopen in mid- to late October, according to the release.

Work is weather dependent and closure dates may change.