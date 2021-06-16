People needing to cool off during the current heat wave can go to several local cooling and overnight centers, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Thursday.
Centers will be available to residents when temperatures exceed 90 degrees in Rock County, according to the release.
Those who use the air-conditioned cooling centers are responsible for their own belongings, water and food.
Locations and open hours are:
- Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd., Beloit. 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Call 608-364-2905.
- Brodhead City Hall, 1111 W. Second Ave., Brodhead. 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 608-897-4018.
- Brodhead Police Department, 1004 W. Exchange St., Brodhead. Open 24 hours Monday through Sunday. Call 608-897-2112.
- Eager Free Public Library, 39 W. Main St., Evansville. 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday; 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Call 608-882-2260.
- Edgerton Public Library, 101 Albion St., Edgerton. 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Call 608-884-4511.
- GIFTS Men’s Shelter, 1025 N. Washington St., Janesville. Overnight by appointment only Monday through Friday. Available only to men. Call 608-728-4941.
- Hedberg Public Library, 316 Main St., Janesville. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday. Call 608-758-6600.
- Milton City Hall, 710 S. Janesville St., Milton. 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 8 a.m. to noon Friday. Call 608-868-6900.
- Milton Public Library, 430 E. High St., Milton. 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Call 608-868-7462.
- Milton Public Library, 715 Campus St., Milton. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 608-868-3500.
- Orfordville Village Hall, 303 E. Beloit St., Orfordville. 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 608-879-2004.