JANESVILLE

A man convicted of sexual assault of a child and aggravated sexual abuse will relocate to Janesville on Thursday, the Janesville Police Department announced Wednesday afternoon.

Scott W. Taylor will move to 15 Falling Creek Drive, Janesville, according to a police news release.

Taylor was convicted of aggravated criminal sexual abuse on March 31, 1987, and of two counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child on Jan. 5, 2005, according to the release.

Conditions of his supervision include no unapproved activities in the community without prior approval from his supervising agent; no contact with minors or victims; no patronizing taverns, bars or liquor stores; no drug or alcohol consumption; cooperation with GPS monitoring; and compliance with standard sex offender and lifetime sex offender registrant rules.

For more information, contact the state Division of Community Corrections at 608-758-6075 or visit the sex offender registry at offender.doc.state.wi.us/public.