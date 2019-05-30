CLINTON

Construction crews will begin safety improvements on Interstate 43 near the Highway 140 interchange Monday, June 3, according to a state Department of Transportation news release.

The work includes installation of cable barriers in the Interstate median in response to crossover crashes. The project is expected to finish in late June.

Single lane closures are expected in both directions, but ramps will remain open. Motorists are advised to anticipate lane closures and be alert for crew members.

For project updates or travel information, visit www.511wi.gov or projects.511wi.gov/region/southwest.