JANESVILLE
Southbound traffic on Interstate 90/39 in Janesville near the Milton Avenue interchange, exit 171A, will be restricted to one lane Thursday evening into Friday morning, according to a news release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
Traffic will switch to one lane in this area beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday until 5 a.m. Friday.
Construction crews will be repairing the Interstate bridge over the highway. A 14-foot width restriction will occur within the work zone, and oversized vehicles must use the interchange ramps to bypass the operation.