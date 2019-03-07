01STOCK_I90_NIGHT

BELOIT

Nighttime construction will resume next week on Interstate 90/39 and Interstate 43, according to a state Department of Transportation news release.

Motorists should expect overnight closures and lane reductions between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. on weeknights. Overnight ramp closures also should be expected at the I-90/39 and I-43 interchange.

Crews will resume reconstruction work on I-43 lanes and updates to the County X and Hart Road interchange ramps, according to the release. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction and shifted onto the southbound side of the Interstate.

In mid-March, traffic will shift to the southbound side of I-90/39 between Cranston Road and the Illinois state line so crews can work on the northbound lanes, according to the release. The Interstate will have two lanes open in each direction during daytime hours and weekends.

Motorists should use caution and be alert when driving through work zones.

This phase of construction is expected to finish in November, the release states.

For more information or updates on the project, visit www.i39-90.wi.gov.

