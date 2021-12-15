A former Rock County Sheriff’s Deputy faces multiple counts of sex crimes against children, the sheriff’s office and the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Justice announced on Wednesday.
In separate alerts, the DCI and the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday that authorities arrested Gary A. Huber, 34, in Fort Wayne, Indiana on Monday suspicion of 10 counts of “various sex crimes against children” thought to have occurred between 2010 and 2016.
The sheriff’s office said authorities expect Huber to be extradited to Rock County to face a criminal hearing sometime next week, when he could face charges for sex crimes that authorities say they believe happened over a six-year period, but prior to his work as a sheriff’s deputy in Rock County.
According to a boil down of a criminal complaint released Wednesday by the DCI, Huber is being charged with one count of first-degree sexual assault of a child younger than 13, two counts of causing a child under 13 to view or listen to sex acts, and three counts of indecent exposure.
According to the complaint, Huber assaulted multiple underage children between 2010 and 2016. Huber worked at the sheriff’s office from August 2016 until he resigned in July, but authorities said the allegations of sex crimes are from prior to the time Huber was a sheriff’s deputy here.
Further details about where and when the incidents are thought to have happened weren’t immediately available.
The sheriff’s office says it was made aware of “allegations of criminal behavior” against Huber after a complaint to the sheriff’s office on July 1 but that Huber refused to report to work and resigned the same day.
The sheriff’s office said DCI agents notified the sheriff’s office that Huber had been arrested in Fort Wayne on Monday.
The DCI said the Rock County District Attorney's office is handling an investigation.
The sheriff’s office said because the DCI is handling charges and an investigation, the sheriff’s office intends to issue no further comment or details.