Trick-or-treating kicks off as early as this weekend in some area communities, although most will allow the Halloween tradition on Wednesday, Oct. 31.
Residents welcoming trick-or-treaters should leave their porch lights on during trick-or-treat times. Ghouls and ghosts should visit only well-lit houses with porch lights on.
The Janesville Police Departments offers these Halloween safety tips:
- Wear a light-colored costume so you can be seen in the dark.
- Use strips of reflective tape on your clothing and bring a flashlight to enhance visibility.
- Make sure your costume won’t trip you or make it hard for you to see.
- Wear face paint instead of masks to help with visibility.
- Ask your parents or an older family member to escort you as you trick-or-treat.
- Trick-or-treat with a group of friends.
- Stay in your own neighborhood on well-lit streets.
- Walk on sidewalks whenever possible. Be extra careful crossing the street at night, and be sure to cross only at street corners and crosswalks.
- Wait until you get home to eat treats. Do not eat anything that is not wrapped.
- Notify the police department about anything suspicious.
Here is a list of times and dates for area communities:
Albany: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31.
Beloit: 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31.
Town of Beloit: 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31.
Brodhead: 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31.
Town of Darien: 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31.
Delavan: 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31.
Town of Delavan: Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 28.
East Troy: 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31.
Edgerton: 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31.
Elkhorn: 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31.
Evansville: 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31.
Fontana: 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31.
Footville: 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31.
Janesville: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31.
Lake Geneva: Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 28.
Milton: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31.
Orfordville: 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31.
Sharon: 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31.
Whitewater: 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31.
Williams Bay: 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31.
