Brenda Hessenauer hands out candy from her porch to children trick-or-treating in her west-side Janesville neighborhood.

 Anthony Wahl

Trick-or-treating kicks off as early as this weekend in some area communities, although most will allow the Halloween tradition on Wednesday, Oct. 31.

Residents welcoming trick-or-treaters should leave their porch lights on during trick-or-treat times. Ghouls and ghosts should visit only well-lit houses with porch lights on.

The Janesville Police Departments offers these Halloween safety tips:

  • Wear a light-colored costume so you can be seen in the dark.
  • Use strips of reflective tape on your clothing and bring a flashlight to enhance visibility.
  • Make sure your costume won’t trip you or make it hard for you to see.
  • Wear face paint instead of masks to help with visibility.
  • Ask your parents or an older family member to escort you as you trick-or-treat.
  • Trick-or-treat with a group of friends.
  • Stay in your own neighborhood on well-lit streets.
  • Walk on sidewalks whenever possible. Be extra careful crossing the street at night, and be sure to cross only at street corners and crosswalks.
  • Wait until you get home to eat treats. Do not eat anything that is not wrapped.
  • Notify the police department about anything suspicious.

Here is a list of times and dates for area communities:

Albany: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31.

Beloit: 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31.

Town of Beloit: 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31.

Brodhead: 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31.

Town of Darien: 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31.

Delavan: 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31.

Town of Delavan: Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 28.

East Troy: 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31.

Edgerton: 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31.

Elkhorn: 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31.

Evansville: 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31.

Fontana: 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31.

Footville: 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31.

Janesville: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31.

Lake Geneva: Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 28.

Milton: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31.

Orfordville: 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31.

Sharon: 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31.

Whitewater: 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31.

Williams Bay: 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31.

