The city of Janesville, town and city of Beloit and village of Clinton declared snow emergencies Friday into Saturday to clear the streets after the latest winter storm.
The National Weather Service issued a snow advisory for much of Wisconsin and northern Illinois, advising residents to be prepared for snow- and ice-covered roads starting later Friday and Friday night.
Snow, possibly mixed with freezing rain or sleet, was expected to start Friday afternoon and continue into Saturday.
Southcentral Wisconsin could see snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches with the potential for up to a tenth of an inch of ice glaze when the precipitation ends Saturday evening, the weather service said.
Blowing and drifting snow is expected Saturday afternoon and night, with winds from the west to the northwest. Wind chills were expected to fall to 10 below to 20 below zero Saturday night, and 10 below to 15 below zero on Sunday night.
Janesville's snow emergency was set to start at 6 a.m. Saturday, according to a police department alert. However, city staff urged residents to move vehicles off the streets by Friday evening because of freezing rain in the forecast.
The city planned to do a full plow early Saturday morning, so residents were told to keep vehicles off the streets until plowing is finished Saturday afternoon, according to the alert.
In the town of Beloit, no vehicles may stop or park on any street in the town from 3 p.m. Friday until 3 a.m. Saturday, according to a news release.
Clinton's no-parking-on-streets order is from 7 p.m. Friday through 7 p.m. Saturday.
The city of Beloit, the emergency is from 6 p.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Saturday. Parking or stopping on city streets is prohibited. Vehicles could be towed and/or ticketed.