MILTON
Residents in the Milton area who have CenturyLink phone service might not be able to dial 911, according to an alert from Rock County 911 Communications.
CenturyLink sent a notice to the communications center of a service disruptions for customers in the Milton area Tuesday morning.
Milton area CenturyLink customers should use a cellphone to call 911 if needed or call 608-757-0400.
The communications center in its alert advised residents not to test 911 on their phones to see if it works.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse