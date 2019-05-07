MILTON

Residents in the Milton area who have CenturyLink phone service might not be able to dial 911, according to an alert from Rock County 911 Communications.

CenturyLink sent a notice to the communications center of a service disruptions for customers in the Milton area Tuesday morning.

Milton area CenturyLink customers should use a cellphone to call 911 if needed or call 608-757-0400.

The communications center in its alert advised residents not to test 911 on their phones to see if it works.