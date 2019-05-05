JANESVILLE

Portions of two east-side Janesville thoroughfares will close this week as part of the ongoing Interstate 90/39 expansion project, according to a news release.

The westbound lane of Highway 14 near the Interstate will close from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday.

Meanwhile, East Milwaukee Street near the Interstate overpass will close from 6 a.m. Tuesday to 6 p.m. Thursday for bridge demolition work. Access to Marshall Middle School will remain open.