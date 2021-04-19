JANESVILLE
Northbound Interstate 90/39 ramps to Highway 26/Milton Avenue will close overnight Wednesday, April 21, the state Department of Transportation announced.
Ramps will be closed from 7 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday, April 22. Left turns from I-90/39 southbound ramps to northbound Highway 26 under the bridge will not be permitted, according to a news release.
Crews will be placing storm sewer pipes under Highway 26 during the closure.
Lanes on Milton Avenue also will close overnight in both directions from Morse to Kettering streets. Drivers must use alternate routes, such as the Highway 14 interchange and Deerfield Drive, according to the release.
The work is weather dependent and subject to change.
For more information and updates, visit facebook.com/WisconsinI3990Project.