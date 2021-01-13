JANESVILLE
City officials are warning residents about a phone scam involving people who pose as city employees and ask for residents' Social Security numbers.
Janesville police have received multiple calls about the scam. The scammers falsify their caller ID—a tactic called “spoofing"—so it looks like they're calling from a local phone number, according to a city news release.
City workers do not call residents to ask for private information. Residents should never give such information to people they don't know, according to the release.
Those who believe they've been targeted should call Janesville police at 608-757-2244.