JANESVILLE
The Janesville Operations Division is seeking the public's help in finding the people who illegally dumped broken glass and debris on the city's west side, according to a news release.
Residents have reported several instances of broken windows being left on streets and terraces on the west side. The operations division cleared the glass and debris to avoid damage to vehicles and injury to residents, according to the release.
Residents who see broken glass or debris should call the City Services Center at 608-755-3110.
To report information about people who might be responsible for the illegal dumping, call the Janesville Police Department's nonemergency line at 608-757-2244.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse