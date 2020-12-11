JANESVILLE
The city of Janesville has declared a winter weather emergency for Saturday as city plow crews prepare for what might be the first significant snowfall of the season.
According to a release, a winter weather emergency in Janesville is in effect starting at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Snow plowing was expected to be finished late Saturday evening.
Forecasters say a band of weather could bring a wintry mix of 2 inches to 5 inches of snow, slush and ice through southern Wisconsin as rain turns to snow overnight Friday and into Saturday.
The city is preparing for a citywide plowing operation, with city plow crews gearing up for possible snow and ice accumulations of up to 4 inches overnight.
Under a plowing plan, the city will clear and treat major arterial streets through the duration of the expected snowfall. The city expects the bulk of neighborhood street plowing operations will run between the afternoon and evening on Saturday.
The city council in October agreed to rebrand the city’s snow emergency as a “winter weather emergency.”
Previously, the city called snow emergencies when 2 or more inches of snowfall was predicted.
The changes adopted in October eliminate the snowfall stipulation. This allows the city more flexibility to call an emergency for any weather event, including freezing rain, said Kamron Nash, public works operations superintendent.
It also will allow emergency calls to be made sooner, which will give residents more time to move their vehicles, Nash said.
The city is asking residents to remove their vehicles from the street and use their garage or driveway on Saturday during the snow emergency.
Fines are $50 for parking on the street during a snow emergency, and police will begin enforcement at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Those who must move their vehicle to a lot can use the following public parking areas:
- The East Wall Street lot at East Wall Street and North Parker Drive.
- The City Hall lot at West Wall Street and North Jackson Street.
- The South High Street lot at West Court Street and South High Street.
- The Hedberg Public Library lot on Water Street.
- The River/Union Street lot at South River Street and Union Street.
- The North Parker Drive parking ramp at North Parker Drive and East Wall Street.
The city asks that people remove their vehicles from those lots after the snow emergency ends to allow crews to clear snow from the lots.
For additional information, people can call the city’s snow hotline at 608-755-SNOW.
To report problems or concerns related to the city’s response to the snow emergency, people can call the City Services Center at 608-755-3110.