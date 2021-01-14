JANESVILLE
The city of Janesville has declared a winter weather emergency beginning at 10 p.m. Thursday ahead of forecasts calling for accumulations of snow and ice through Friday morning.
All parked vehicles must be removed from city streets until plowing and ice control operations are complete, according to a city news release.
The forecast calls for 1 to 3 inches of snow and ice Thursday night into Friday morning with a chance of freezing rain during that time, according to the release.
If enough snow falls, the city will conduct a full plowing operation, the release states.
Parking is allowed in any municipal lot during a winter weather emergency, but these lots have been used in the past:
- East Wall Street lot at East Wall Street and North Parker Drive.
- City Hall lot at West Wall and North Jackson streets.
- South High Street lot at West Court and South High streets.
- Hedberg Public Library lot on Water Street.
- River/Union Street lot at South River and Union streets.
- North Parker Drive parking ramp at North Parker Drive and East Wall Street.
Fines for parking on the streets during a winter weather emergency are $50.
For more weather emergency information, call the city's snow hotline at 608-755-SNOW/7669. To report problems or concerns, call the City Services Center at 608-755-3110.