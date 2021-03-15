JANESVILLE
A winter weather emergency was declared in Janesville starting at 6 p.m. today, according to a Janesville Police Department news release.
An estimated three inches of snow and ice is forecasted. Snow is expected to taper off Monday evening followed by freezing rain, according to the release.
Parked vehicles must be off city streets before 6 p.m. for snow and ice removal operations. Violations may result in a parking ticket up to $50, according to the release.
Alternate parking is available at:
- East Wall Street Lot, at East Wall Street and North Parker Drive.
- City Hall Low, at West Wall Street and North Jackson Street.
- Sough High Street Lot, at West Court Street and South High Street.
- Hedberg Public Library Lot, at South River Street and Union Street.
- North Parker Drive parking ramp, at Norther Parker Drive and East Wall Street.
Parking is also allowed in any municipal parking lot while the winter weather emergency is in effect.
Main and arterial streets will be maintained throughout the weather emergency. However a city-wide plow is not planned at this time because of warmer temperatures forecasted for the remainder of the week. Updates will be released if the forecast changes and require an altered response, according to the release.
For more information, call the Snow Hotline at 608-755-7669 or visit the City’s Snow and Ice Control webpage.