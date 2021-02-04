JANESVILLE
A winter weather emergency was declared in Janesville starting at 3 p.m. today, according to a city news release.
About two to four inches of snow and ice are forecasted for Thursday afternoon. The heaviest snowfall is expected between noon and 4 p.m. High winds and freezing temperatures are also expected, according to the release.
City snow and ice removal operations will begin after snowfall tapers off. Plows will concentrate on main roadways during the emergency. Complete snow and ice removal should be completed Friday afternoon, according to the release.
Residents are reminded to remove vehicles from city streets by 3 p.m. or face a parking ticket up to $50, according to the release.
Alternative parking is available throughout the city at these locations:
- East Wall Street lot, East Wall Street and North Parker Drive
- City Hall lot, West Wall Street and North Jackson Street
- Sough High Street lot, West Court Street and South High Street
- Hedberg Public Library lot, Water Street
- River/Union Street Lot, South River Street and Union Street
- North Parker Drive parking ramp, North Parker Drive and East Wall Street
Parking is also allowed in municipal parking lots during winter weather emergencies, according to the release.
For more information on the weather emergency, call the Snow Hotline at 608-755-7669 or visit janesvillewi.gov/departments-services/public-works/operations-division/street-maintenance/snow-ice-removal.
To report problems or concerns, call the City Services Center at 608-755-3110.