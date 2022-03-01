Effective Tuesday, the city of Janesville repealed its face masking policy in City Hall and other city-owned buildings.
The city in a decision released Tuesday said visitors no longer will be required to wear a mask or face covering in city buildings.
The move comes as a growing number of municipalities and school districts statewide repeal masking in government and school buildings.
In a statement, the city said its decision was based on recent changes in mask-wearing guidance from federal, state and local public health authorities.
The city said Janesville Transit System drivers and passengers are under a continued federal masking mandate and must continue to wear face masks or coverings while aboard all city transit vehicles.
The city also recommends anyone who is not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 continue to wear masks or face coverings when indoors or in crowded spaces and continue to follow social distancing protocols recommended by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Milton easing masking rules in its city buildings, too
The city of Milton is following the example of several other municipalities and school districts, announcing Tuesday night during a city council meeting that it is scaling back its masking requirements to optional mask-wearing in city facilities to match the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recently changed guidance.
Council members also discussed the prospect of returning to in-person meetings. Ald. Bill Wilson moved for the council to hold its April 19 meeting in person at City Hall. There are two council meetings scheduled between Tuesday’s meeting and April 19. All but two members voted in favor, with two members, Theresa Rusch and Devin Elliott, missing the vote because of absences.
Members did discuss how to properly accommodate members of the public who want to take in the meeting but don’t want to attend in person. Suggestions included livestreaming the meetings or holding telephone conference. No action was taken, though the item will be addressed when the council meets again March 15.