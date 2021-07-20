01STOCK_AMBERALERT

A state Child Abduction Alert was issued Tuesday for Milwaukee, Racine, Kenosha, Walworth, Waukesha, Ozaukee and Washington counties.

The alert was for these children missing from Racine:

  • ZyMere J.L. White, a 7-year-old boy, described as Black, 3 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing 40 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
  • Zariee L. White, a 4-year-old girl, Black, 3 feet tall and weighing 25 pounds with black hair and brown eyes
  • Zamari L. White, a 2-year-old girl, Black, 2 feet tall with black hair and brown eyes.
  • Zakyi J. White, 6 months old, 12 pounds.

Authorities think the children could be in the company of Ariania A. Boutwell, 23, described as Black, 5 feet, 2 inches tall, 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

They might be traveling in a 2016 red Chevrolet Sonic sedan with a temporary Illinois license plate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Racine police at 262-886-2300.

