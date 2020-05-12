JANESVILLE

Two 14-year-old minors were arrested early Tuesday morning after a car chase through the north side of Janesville, according to a Janesville Police Department news release.

Officers responded at 12:21 a.m. Tuesday, May 12, to 2605 N. Pontiac Drive for a report of people going through vehicles to potentially steal property, according to the release.

Police located a suspect vehicle in a parking lot in the area. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle but it fled the parking lot and a short vehicle pursuit began, according to the release.

The chase lasted about 15 minutes and remained in the Village Green neighborhood. Police deployed stop sticks and were able to deflate the driver’s side tire. The vehicle stopped near 1241 Friendship Drive. Officers learned the vehicle had been reported stolen in Woodstock, Illinois, according to the release.

Three occupants then fled on foot. Officers were able to arrest two suspects but the third was never located, according to the release.

Both suspects, a 14-year-old minor from Janesville and a 14-year-old minor from Rockford, Illinois, were arrested on charges of resisting an officer and being an occupant in a stolen motor vehicle.

Investigations are ongoing and anyone with information about the incident should call the Janesville Police Department at 608-755-3100. Callers may remain anonymous.