Rock County dispatchers received several reports Friday about a scammer pretending he was a sergeant with the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

Residents told authorities a man called them and tried to extort money, “but at this time we don’t believe anyone actually lost any money or gave up any personal identifying information,” according to the release.

Authorities investigated similar incidents in Janesville, Beloit and the towns of Harmony and Milton.

Investigators also heard from someone in Texas who received a similar call.

In the case handled by Janesville police, the impersonator told a woman she had been served with a subpoena over a month ago and had failed to respond to it, resulting in a warrant being issued for her arrest.

The impersonator mentioned a federal Judge, James Peterson, when explaining the “warrant.”

The woman, who had never been served with a subpoena, asked for the impersonator’s badge number, and he hung up, according to the release.

Beloit police handled an incident in which an impersonator told a woman she missed a court appearance, a warrant was issued for her arrest, and she owed $5,000 to the sheriff’s office, according to the release.

This impersonator tried to get the caller to meet him at the sheriff’s office to execute the transaction, but the caller hung up on him, according to the release.

Caller ID checks showed the impersonator made these calls from two different phone numbers, one of which was 608-757-8000, the main phone number for the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.

“It’s likely the impersonator spoofed our main number, linking it to his phone in attempts to make it appear to be a legitimate call,” the release states.

The other phone number on caller ID was believed to be the impersonator’s. A deputy called the number, got no response, and it was later disconnected.

Sgt. Josh Lund of the sheriff's office said the imposter used the identity of a sheriff's office sergeant.

Two of Friday's calls were made to realtors, but it was not clear whether the impersonator was targeting people in the real estate business, Lund said.

The sheriff's office investigated two similar incidents in early March.

The sheriff’s office asked people to alert their families and friends about these scams.

No one should give personal information or pay money over the phone without verifying the source, police warned.

This story will be updated.