Thousands of business training videos are now offered free to patrons of public libraries in Rock and Walworth Counties.
The videos from the subscription website LinkedIn Learning became available last week. They are used by many corporations to improve employees’ skills, according to a news release from the Arrowhead Library System.
The videos include full courses, taught by industry experts, available 24 hours a day. They focus on software, animation, accounting, diversity in the workplace, and many more.
Courses are offered in English, German, French, Spanish, Japanese, Portuguese and Mandarin.
The website is the result of a merger of LinkedIn and Lynda.com, which expanded the course offerings from 7,000 training videos to more than 16,000.
Patrons with Lynda.com library accounts, which use their library card number and PIN, will automatically be transferred to the LinkedIn Learning platform. That platform can be accessed with the same card number and PIN when the migration is over.
Library cardholders can access LinkedIn Learning at www.linkedin.com/learning-login/go/share. A mobile app is in the works for future release as the current app does not work with library subscriptions.