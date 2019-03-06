County DD near Burlington will be closed starting Monday, March 11, as workers begin replacing the County DD bridge over Sugar Creek, Walworth County officials announced Wednesday.

Officials anticipate the bridge will be closed through mid-July. The recommended detour uses highways 11 and 120 and County D.

Radtke Contractors is the contractor for the project, which is managed by the state Department of Transportation.

