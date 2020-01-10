Janesville, WI (53545)

Today

Rain and freezing rain this evening...becoming windy and mixing with snow and sleet overnight. Low 24F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Rain and freezing rain this evening...becoming windy and mixing with snow and sleet overnight. Low 24F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible.