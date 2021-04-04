A Beloit woman died after her car rolled and struck a tree near the intersection of Highway 81 and County H in the town of Newark, according to a sheriff’s office news release shared late Sunday.
The 34-year-old woman, who was not wearing her seat belt, was not identified in the release. Authorities typically release the name of decedents after family members are notified.
Deputies responded to the area at about 2:40 p.m. Sunday, according to the release.
The woman had been driving westbound on a long curve on Highway 81 when she started sliding and entered the opposite lane. She then went into a ditch and rolled before hitting a tree, the release states.