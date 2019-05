BELOIT

Part of Pleasant Street and the pedestrian path will close Monday, June 3, for installation of a pedestrian bridge.

Construction of the bridge is part of Beloit College’s transformation of the old power generation station into a student center, according to a city news release.

Vehicles and pedestrians will be rerouted to Fourth Street via the Portland Avenue and Broad Street bridges. Signs and barricades will be posted.

Construction may be delayed by weather.