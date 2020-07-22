BELOIT

The Beloit Rest Area and Wisconsin Welcome Center on northbound Interstate 90/39 will be closed starting Monday, Aug. 3, the state Department of Transportation announced.

Construction crews will expand truck parking and build 22 stalls. New concrete pavement and concrete patching also will be added, according to a DOT news release.

The project should finish in late October, depending on weather.

Access to restaurants, gas stations and lodging will remain open at the Interstate 43/Highway 81 interchange.

For more information about the Interstate expansion project, visit facebook.com/wisconsini3990project.