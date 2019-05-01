BELOIT

Rest Area 22 on northbound Interstate 90/39 will be closed from 3 a.m. Monday, May 6, to 6 a.m. Wednesday, May 8, the state Department of Transportation announced.

During the closure, crews will pour concrete for the I-90/39 northbound bridge over Colley Road and install pipes under the northbound lanes, according to a DOT news release.

Access to gas stations and businesses at the Interstate 43/Highway 81 interchange will remain open.

Drivers are reminded to adhere to speed limits and refrain from tailgating.

The work is weather dependent and subject to change.

For more information and updates, visit www.511wi.gov.