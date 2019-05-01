BELOIT

Rest Area 22 on northbound Interstate 90/39 will be closed from 3 a.m. Monday, May 6, to 6 a.m. Wednesday, May 8, the state Department of Transportation announced.

During the closure, crews will pour concrete for the I-90/39 northbound bridge over Colley Road and install pipes under the northbound lanes, according to a DOT news release.

Access to gas stations and businesses at the Interstate 43/Highway 81 interchange will remain open.

Drivers are reminded to adhere to speed limits and refrain from tailgating.

The work is weather dependent and subject to change.

For more information and updates, visit www.511wi.gov.

Tags

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse

Users on iOS devices (iPhone, iPad) are currently unable to comment. This is a known bug.