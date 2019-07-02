BELOIT

The entrance ramp to Beloit rest area 22 along northbound Interstate 90/39 will close overnight, according to a state Department of Transportation news release.

The closure starts at 8 p.m. Monday, July 8, and ends at 5 a.m. Tuesday, July 9.

Ramp traffic will shift onto new concrete pavement as crews continue Interstate reconstruction and expansion.

Access at the Interstate 43/Highway 81 interchange will remain open. Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes.

Work is weather dependent and subject to change.

