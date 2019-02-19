BELOIT

Beloit police have located a stolen car and a 10-year-old child with disabilities who police believe was inside the vehicle when it was stolen.

Beloit police found the child safe in the 1900 block of Fairfax Avenue, just a few blocks away from where the vehicle was reported stolen in the 800 block of Johnson Street in Beloit. The car was reported stolen at 7:06 p.m. Tuesday; the boy was found at 7:47 p.m., according to a news release.

Police located the vehicle, a black 2016 Nissan Sentra, in the 100 block of Eighth Street, nearly a mile away from where it was stolen, at 7:46 p.m.

The vehicle apparently had been left running before it was taken, police said.

Police did not say how long the child might have been in the vehicle while it was apparently being stolen.

City of Beloit Director of Communications Sarah Millard said Tuesday night that police had no one in custody. She said officers were “continuing to investigate all the circumstances of the vehicle theft.”

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to call 608-757-2244.