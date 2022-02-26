A Beloit man is in the Rock County Jail on gun charges after a police narcotics sting uncovered pounds of marijuana and cocaine, plus guns, ammunition and $300,000 in cash, authorities said.
The state Division of Criminal Investigation said in a news release that Marctonio Barnes, 39, is in jail after Beloit police and agents from the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation arrested him Thursday during a search warrant sting on two different homes in Beloit.
The DCI said the state along with Beloit police, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the Janesville Police Department’s street crimes unit, the city of Beloit tactical operations unit and the Rock County Sheriff’s Office SWAT unit ran a sting on two houses at 1849 Fayette Ave. on the east side and 1950 Fairview Drive on the west side.
The DCI said police found “numerous items” they said were being used in a drug trafficking operation, including:
1 kilogram of cocaine.
2 pounds of cannabis.
Three handguns, along with firearms magazines and ammunition.
Drug paraphernalia.
A total of $300,000 in cash.
According to an Adams Publishing Group report, police acknowledged the sting Thursday, but authorities at that time had released no details other than people had been "detained."
It’s not clear where Barnes was when police arrested him, and police did not say what link he is believed to have had to a drug trafficking ring police had been investigating.
Police said Barnes already faces an indictment on federal drug conspiracy charges in northern Illinois.
Another Beloit resident, Marcus Payton, 35, fled the scene at one of the two stings.