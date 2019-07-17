BELOIT

Beloit police have arrested Rockford man Alexander F. Duke, 32, after an hours-long "tactical response" at an apartment on Burton Street in Beloit, authorities said.

Beloit police in a Facebook post announced the arrest of Duke, after an earlier announcement police were blocking off Burton Street where a man wanted for sex assault and kidnapping was holed up in an apartment with a "victim."

Beloit police spokeswoman Sarah Millard said that Burton Street has reopened, and police took Duke into custody around 11 a.m. Millard said police were called to the 2200 block of Burton Street shortly after midnight Wednesday by a resident who said a 32-year-old Rockford, Illinois, man had entered an apartment where a “29-year-old victim” lives.

Details were still scant, but Millard said police considered the Burton Street resident to be the “victim” of crimes by the Rockford man.

The man is wanted by Rock County and Winnebago County authorities on felony counts of kidnapping, sexual assault and first-degree recklessly endangering safety, according to a news release.

Tactical units from the Beloit and Janesville police departments confirmed the Rockford man and the victim were in the Burton Street apartment, according to the release.

Millard said she wasn't aware whether Duke, who was wanted on warrants, was armed, but police dealt with the situation during several hours overnight. It's unclear whether police entered the apartment or whether the incident was being treated as a standoff or hostage situation.

Millard referred to police’s involvement in the situation as a “tactical response” prompted by the Rockford man’s history of “violence and possession of weapons.”

Police had been asking people to avoid the area around the 2200 block of Burton Street until further notice.