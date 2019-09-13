BELOIT

The Beloit Autorama has been cancelled because of flooding in Preservation Park, according to the event’s Facebook page.

All those registered for the event will receive refunds, however the 50/50 raffle drawing will continue as planned. The drawing will take place at 3 p.m. Sunday and the raffle winner will be contacted, according to the Facebook page.

Event staff will continue to sell raffle tickets at the park leading up to the drawing. Tickets sales will continue until 5 p.m. Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, according to the page.

Residents can also purchase event t-shirts or make donations.

For updates on where to buy tickets or for more information, visit facebook.com/beloitautorama.