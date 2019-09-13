BELOIT

Sunday's Beloit Autorama has been canceled because of flooding in Preservation Park, according to the event’s Facebook page.

Everyone who registered for the event will receive refunds, although the 50/50 raffle drawing will continue as planned. The drawing will take place at 3 p.m. Sunday, and the raffle winner will be contacted, according to the Facebook page.

Event staff will continue to sell raffle tickets at the park leading up to the drawing. Tickets sales will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, according to the page.

Residents also can buy event T-shirts or make donations.

For updates on where to buy tickets or for more information, visit facebook.com/beloitautorama.