JANESVILLE

Janesville police urged motorists to avoid Black Bridge Road on Tuesday evening because of a fire at a recycling center.

The road will be closed for about three hours, police said in a news release received at 4:47 p.m.

At 3:33 p.m., Janesville firefighters were called to the Waste Management Recycle America-Janesville Recycling Center, 340 Black Bridge Road.

Fire departments from Edgerton, Milton, Beloit, town of Beloit, Evansville and Footville also were called to the scene.

At 5 p.m., white smoke could be seen billowing out of the garage in front of the building and from openings on its west side.

Black Bridge Road is closed in both directions between North Parker Drive and Mayfair Road, according to the news release.

The release suggests a detour on North Parker Drive/Highway 51 to Highway 14.

This story will be updated.

