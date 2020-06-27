JANESVILLE

Search crews looking for the 9-year-old Janesville girl missing in the Rock River since Thursday say they’re shifting focus south to deeper waters in the river between Janesville’s south side and the Afton area.

Early Saturday afternoon, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office and multiple fire departments with water search teams had started to branch out from an earlier focus on Anglers Park in Janesville after a fruitless, two-day search of that area for a girl family has identified as Madison Billups, 9, of Janesville.

Sheriff’s Capt. Mark Thompson said searchers on Saturday picked up where they’d left off Friday evening, using divers and “swift-water” rescue teams to comb the turbid waters just downstream of the Monterey Bridge, where Billups was last seen.

Billups apparently got swept away Thursday evening in the strong river current at Anglers Park. She had gone in shallows near a set of train bridges west of the Monterey Bridge with her older brother when the two apparently slipped off rocks and into the heavy current. Billups went under and witnesses apparently lost sight of her, family and police indicated.

Thompson said the search team had begun to split off Friday afternoon into Saturday, with some larger boats focusing more heavily on deeper waters to the south.

Thompson said a more extensive search would continue into the evening Saturday at between the Rock River Parkway Trailhead boat launch on South County D and Happy Hollow Park in the town of Rock.

That’s a 4-mile stretch of river that Thompson said tends to have deeper water than the shallow, rocky stretch near Angler’s Park that “swift water” searchers and cadaver-sniffing dogs had been combing on Thursday, Friday and part of Saturday.

“We're just trying to transition south. We've done a very extensive search of this (Anglers Park) area and come up with no luck,” Thompson said early Saturday afternoon. “We've had bigger boats all the way down close to (Beloit Rock) Townline Road. We’ll hold our bigger boats down in that area, but we still have canine resources up here (at Anglers Park).”

Thompson said the search farther south would rely more heavily on sonar and diving, because the water downstream is deeper and not conducive to searchers wading into the water for a search on foot.

On Saturday afternoon, dozens of family members of Billups continued to hold a vigil at Anglers Park, where some family have congregated around the clock since Billups went missing Thursday night.

Meanwhile, volunteer searchers have begun to coordinate with Billups’ family to scour river bank areas and overhanging trees west and south of Anglers Park.

Thompson said the search team he’s in charge of has asked volunteers to stay out of the river—particularly near Anglers Park and just south, where the current and undertow are strong.

“With the current the way it is, we have to use people who are trained,” Thompson said. “We don't want we don't want somebody else becoming a victim where we have to divert our resources. We're using our resources very well right now, and we don't want to have to maneuver them to somewhere else for somebody who wanted to help.”

As of mid-afternoon on Friday, searchers said they'd begun to consider the search a "recovery" rather than a "rescue."

Thompson said the team expected to continue a search until about 7 or 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. He said search crews were ready to return to the water again on Sunday.

The Gazette will update this report.