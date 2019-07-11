ORFORDVILLE

Multiple fire departments are responding to a report of an apparent fire of a home on East Spring Street on Orfordville’s north side, authorities said.

According to emergency radio communications shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday, police officers reported the house apparently was fully on fire, and multiple local fire departments were being called in for mutual aid.

The Rock County 911 Communication Center did not immediately provide The Gazette details on the location of the home or the time the fire was reported.

A Gazette call to the Orfordville Fire Department late Thursday rang through to the department’s voicemail system.