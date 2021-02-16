JANESVILLE
Rescue crews are responding to a downed airplane that authorities say crashed upside down in a swampy area along the Rock River, just south of the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport.
The Janesville Fire Department dispatched snowmobiles and a rescue boat after residents who live near West Sunny Lane reported seeing a plane go down in woods north of the river shortly before 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to emergency radio dispatches.
Authorities said the airport's air control tower apparently “lost contact” with the airplane at about 9:27 a.m., but no other details about why the plane went down were immediately available.
One resident reported spotting the plane upside down in a creek. It was in about 2 feet of water near a swampy area north of the river near West Sunny Lane, according to radio dispatches.
At 9:50 a.m., crews were trying to coordinate a launch of the Rock County Sheriff’s Office air boat to reach the plane because it is in an area that’s difficult to access by foot, according to radio dispatches.
This story will be updated.