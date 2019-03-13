With rain and higher temperatures in the forecast, authorities are offering sand, sandbags and warnings to local residents about flooding.

Janesville police Wednesday morning reported minor flooding at North Wright Road and Ruger Avenue, and they said water had partially covered Beloit Avenue between Palmer and Delavan drives.

Walworth County closed Highway 89 Highway 11 and County A on Wednesday afternoon because of high water.

The detour from the northbound side is Highway 11 east to County P, north on P to County A and west on A to 89.

Motorists should avoid driving on flooded roads because it's often impossible to see how deep the water is or the condition of the road beneath it, Janesville police said in a news release.

A good rule of thumb is to avoid streets where the water is too deep to see the painted markings, the release reads.

Showers and thunderstorms, some that could be heavy, were expected overnight Wednesday and through the day Thursday.

A 50 percent chance of rain or snow showers was predicted for Thursday night, with wind gusting to 40 mph.

Lesser chances of rain or snow were predicted for Friday.

Sunshine was predicted for the weekend.

For residents who may experience flooding at their homes, the Rock County Highway Division is offering sandbags and sand at these locations:

• Rock Town Hall, 5102 S County D, Afton.

• Newville park and ride, located off Interstate 90/39 at Exit 163.

Residents must fill and transport their own sandbags at both locations.

The city of Janesville will provide sandbags at 900 N. Parker Drive. Rock County residents should call the City Services Center at 608-755-3110 for pickup instructions.

The Rock River gauge at Afton rose above 8.4 feet Wednesday afternoon. The National Weather Service projects the river gauge will hit 9 feet by Friday, when minor flooding along the river is expected.

The river is projected to continue to rise through Tuesday, cresting at 10.3 feet.

At 9 feet, erosion occurs to lowland and agricultural land next to the river in the Afton and Janesville areas.

At 9.1 feet, floodwaters begin affecting property on South Christian Road south of Janesville.

At 10.4 feet, flooding affects low spots on South River Road on the south side of Janesville.

Turtle Creek near Clinton was in minor flood stage Wednesday, with crest around 9 feet expected Wednesday night.

The Sugar River is expected to reach 8 feet at Brodhead overnight Wednesday. At that level, floodwaters cover County T in Rock County, and there is flooding in Sugar River Park in the Avon Bottoms area, in addition to widespread agricultural and lowland flooding in the Brodhead area.

The Sugar River gauge at Brodhead is projected to crest at 9.3 feet Friday.

The sheriff's office also issued a slow/no wake order for the Rock River between the Indianford Dam and the Beloit-Rock Townline Road Bridge.

The city of Beloit will offer sandbags for pickup at 2351 Springbrook Court. Residents should call 608-364-2929 if they have questions.

To report hazardous conditions related to flooding, call the Rock County Communications Center at 608-757-2244.