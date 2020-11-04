TOWN OF MILTON

Authorities on Wednesday identified the Milton man who died when a tractor he was driving tipped over a bridge Saturday.

The man who died was David R. Houfe, 69, according to the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department.

Houfe was pronounced dead at the scene Saturday afternoon near the 6100 block of East County N in the town of Milton, officials have reported.

Rock County sheriff’s deputies and Milton firefighters responded to the scene and found Houfe pinned against a tree, according to an earlier news release.

He had been driving an International Harvester 640 tractor that was pulling a New Idea corn picker across an old concrete bridge over Otter Creek when the picker started to veer over the edge of the bridge, the release states. He called his son, who tried to use a skid loader to pull the picker onto the bridge.

Houfe then tried to reverse the tractor off the bridge, and as he did, a section of concrete gave way and fell into the creek, according to the release.

The death remains under investigation, although officials have said no foul play is suspected.