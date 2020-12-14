WALWORTH
Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 10-year-old girl from the village of Walworth, according to a news release shared Monday.
Jocelyn Van Duyn, who lives on Fox Lane near North Main Street, was reported missing Sunday morning and was last seen at about 8 p.m. Saturday, according to a state Department of Justice news release.
She was last seen wearing a white shirt with an image of the Eiffel Tower on it, black pants and dark tennis shoes, according to the release. She is about 5 feet 3 inches tall and 140 pounds with hazel eyes and brown, shoulder-length hair.
The Walworth County Sheriff’s Office and Walworth Police Department are being assisted by the FBI and the state Department of Justice.
Those with information should call the Walworth Police Department at 262-275-6585.