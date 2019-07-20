EDGERTON

A fire caused by a falling tree landing on a power line closed part of Highway 51 on Saturday afternoon.

Powerful storms moving through the area caused the tree to fall on the power line between Jacobus Road and Hemphill Avenue in the town of Albion near Edgerton.

That section of the road was closed, and police and area firefighters were still on the scene around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, according to Shift Supervisor Matt Bender of the Rock County Sheriff's Office.

The scene was cleared around 4:36 p.m., according to an email from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Traffic Management Center.

The incident is one of many reported across Rock County, Bender said.

Bender said he also heard reports of manhole covers in roads in Janesville, and some trees were reported down in Milton.