Several area school districts closed schools Tuesday in the face of a winter storm that is expected to last throughout the day.

School districts that are closed Tuesday include:

Albany School District.

Beloit School District.

Beloit Turner School District.

Brodhead School District.

Clinton School District.

Edgerton School District.

Evansville School District.

Juda School District.

Lakeland School of Walworth County.

Milton School District.

Monroe School District.

Orfordville Parkview School District. Athletes should wait for updates on after-school practice and school games held Tuesday night.

Rock and Walworth Head Start.

Rock Prairie Montessori School, Janesville.

St. Andrew School, Delavan.

Whitewater School District.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning that will continue until midnight Wednesday. Four to seven inches of snow are expected with winds up to 35 miles per hour in the late afternoon, which might cause drifting snow.

Slippery road conditions are expected, and residents are advised to travel cautiously. For the latest road conditions, call 511.

Snow emergencies have been declared for the cities of Beloit and Janesville and village of Clinton, among other communities. Residents should park vehicles off public streets until plowing is complete.

For a full list of cancellations and delays, including businesses and day cares, go to www.wclo.com/closings.

This story will be updated.