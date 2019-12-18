DELAVAN

The Delavan American Legion will serve its 58th free Christmas dinner Wednesday, Dec. 25, at the Legion, 111 S. Second St.

Doors will open at 10 a.m., and the sit-down turkey dinner will be served at noon.

Delavan-area residents who are unable to drive can request a ride to the American Legion or get their meals delivered. Residents needing a ride or interested in a home-delivered meal must call 262-728-8948 between 10 a.m. and noon. Calls made outside those times might not be answered.

Deliveries will begin around 11:30 a.m. Christmas Day.

Volunteers are welcome to help serve. Donations will be accepted but are not necessary.