WALWORTH
A missing 10-year-old girl from the village of Walworth was found alive and safe, according to a state Department of Justice news release.
The Amber Alert for Jocelyn Van Duyn was canceled about 9:30 a.m. today after Van Duyn was found safe, according to a Wisconsin Crime Alert Network news release.
The alert was issued Monday night after the girl was reported missing Sunday morning.
Justice department authorities thought Van Duyn was traveling with her biological father in a 2014 four-door, white Dodge Ram truck pulling a camper, according to the news release.
Department officials will release more information at a later time.