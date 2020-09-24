JANESVILLE

Afton Road will be closed starting Monday, Sept. 28, from Rockport Road to South Crosby Avenue and the Bellrichard Bridge, according to a Janesville Police Department news release.

Construction crews will repair the pavement and road shoulder during the closure. Additional maintenance is planned to minimize travel disruptions because of the extended Rockport Road closure, according to the release.

Work will begin at 7 a.m. Monday and is expected to be completed by 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2.

Access to driveways will be maintained. Detours will be created for westbound and eastbound traffic.

Motorists should drive with caution in construction areas and expect delays.

For more information about road closures, call the Janesville Operations Division at 608-755-3110.