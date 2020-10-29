JANESVILLE

Additional lanes will open on parts of Interstate 90/39 in Rock County starting Friday, according to a state Department of Transportation news release.

These sections of I-90/39 will open extra lanes:

County S/Shopiere Road to Highway 11/Avalon Road between Janesville and Beloit: Three lanes will be open in each direction.

Highway 11/Avalon Road to Mount Zion Avenue in Janesville: Three northbound lanes and four southbound lanes will be open.

Townline Road to the Rock River bridges near Edgerton and Newville: Three lanes will be open in each direction.

Speed limits will increase to 70 mph, but reduced speed limits will remain in effect in various work zones on the Interstate. Drivers should remain alert for speed changes.

The entire I-90/39 project between Beloit and Madison is scheduled to finish in fall 2021, according to the release.

For more information or updates on the project, visit facebook.com/WisconsinI3990Project.