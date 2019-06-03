The story of Bliss Communications began in 1883, when Howard Festus Bliss acquired The Janesville Gazette. He could not have known that the risk he took would lead to 136 years and five generations of family ownership of what would become the oldest daily newspaper under the same flag in Wisconsin.

Over those years, it has been our family’s great privilege to tell the stories of Janesville and Rock and Walworth counties. In 1930 and 1947, the company bought WCLO and WJVL, respectively, enabling it to bring the wonders of AM and FM radio broadcasting to Janesville and Rock County. Subsequent years brought additional acquisitions, including the Marinette EagleHerald, CSI Media and a state-of-the-art commercial printing facility in Janesville.

The 13½ decades of Bliss family ownership have included good times and bad. Through them all, the true joy for us has been in knowing that every single day, the talented, committed and caring people of this newspaper and WCLO/WJVL have entertained you, informed you and challenged you. At times, they have even made you laugh and cry.

As sources of increasingly biased information have proliferated, we have remained steadfastly independent. We have always respected your right to the truth and kept the mission of providing it sacred to the best of our ability. Any media franchise that has lasted this long is special indeed, and its success and longevity are a true credit to all of those who have been a part of it.

But we live in a world where change occurs at a rapid pace, and diversification and innovation are critical. Today begins a new era, as our family has made the decision to sell our companies, and I look forward to sunsets and grandkids. We are selling our publishing group to Adams Publishing Group and our radio stations to Ben Thompson of Big Radio group. Both are family-owned and -operated companies that have the resources and fresh ideas to serve our communities exceptionally.

We want to take this opportunity to thank all of our advertising and commercial printing customers for their confidence and loyal support. We also want to thank our loyal readers and listeners. All of you are so critical to our ability to hold our schools, local governments, law enforcement and county officials accountable. The newspaper and radio stations are fragile franchises. Without their communities’ support, they could be lost, leaving a void that could not be filled. We hope you will welcome and embrace the Adams Group and Big Radio. If you are not a subscriber or listener, please consider becoming one.

Mark Adams and Ben Thompson are good people who operate good companies, and our family believes the time is right and this decision is the right one for us and our incredible employees. To all of you, we are forever grateful for your hard work, for your professionalism and, perhaps even more, for your friendship. You are the best, and we thank you for all you have done. We look forward to reading and listening to you in the future.

To all of you who have supported us so loyally through the years, we bid you the fondest of farewells.

The Bliss family

Sidney “Skip” and Linda Bliss

Kyle Bliss

Tracy Bliss Lentz